CVR Energy (CVI) to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

