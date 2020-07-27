Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $106.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

