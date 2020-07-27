Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

HE stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

