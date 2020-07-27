Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $337.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.37 and its 200 day moving average is $248.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

