Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Welltower by 13.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of WELL opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

