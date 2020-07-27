Creative Planning Buys 894 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $145.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

