Creative Planning Acquires 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Booking by 895.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after acquiring an additional 234,327 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.00.

BKNG stock opened at $1,701.30 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,676.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,646.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

