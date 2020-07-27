Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $120.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

