Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $181.38 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.20.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The firm had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

