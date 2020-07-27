Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,764 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,768 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.95 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

