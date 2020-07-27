Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

