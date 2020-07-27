Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.11% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $149.26 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $109.28 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

