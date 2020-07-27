Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

Biogen stock opened at $272.33 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.