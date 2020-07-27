Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,862 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

