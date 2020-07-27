Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

