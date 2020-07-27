Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

