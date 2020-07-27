Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

