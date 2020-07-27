Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

