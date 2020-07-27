Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $214,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

