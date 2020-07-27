Credit Suisse Group Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $90.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of TER opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after buying an additional 114,369 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

