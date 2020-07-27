Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

