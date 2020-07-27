Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

