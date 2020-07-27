MKM Partners Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $140.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.88.

NYSE TRV opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $387,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

