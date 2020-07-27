Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 33.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 524,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 130,289 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,255,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $15,997,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 809,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $11.17 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

