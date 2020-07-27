Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.68.

NYSE SKX opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,859,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

