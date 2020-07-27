Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,577,000 after buying an additional 124,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $182.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

