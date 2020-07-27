Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

