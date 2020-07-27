Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Shares Bought by Creative Planning
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Shares Bought by Creative Planning
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc
Creative Planning Buys 894 Shares of Hershey Co
Creative Planning Buys 894 Shares of Hershey Co
Creative Planning Acquires 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Creative Planning Acquires 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report