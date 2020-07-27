Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $44,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

