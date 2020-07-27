Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $180.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.86. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

