Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

SYSCO stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

