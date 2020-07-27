Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 12,897 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $22.15 on Monday. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

