Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $45,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

