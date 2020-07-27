First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

