LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LKQ were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.