Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edison International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.02 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.