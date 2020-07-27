Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,977 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.