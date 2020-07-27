American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $216,802,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $144.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

