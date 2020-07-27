Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,462 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
