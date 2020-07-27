Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,462 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

