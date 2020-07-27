Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

