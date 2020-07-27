Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.