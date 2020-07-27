Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

