Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

