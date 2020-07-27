Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $225.96 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234,959 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $225,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

