Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.