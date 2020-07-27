IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of IEX opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 140,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 578,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,497,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

