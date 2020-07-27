Robert W. Baird Increases Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $180.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.28.

NYSE IQV opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

