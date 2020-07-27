Morgan Stanley Boosts Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $182.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.28.

Iqvia stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $742,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,951,000 after buying an additional 722,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 348,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

