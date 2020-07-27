PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.35.

PHM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $110,791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $15,078,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

