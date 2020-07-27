Morgan Stanley Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,725 shares of company stock worth $14,972,114 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.