Credit Suisse Group Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $45.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

